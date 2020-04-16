Boston Globe Obituaries
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
MARY (TUTUNDJIAN) KOUYOUMDJIAN

MARY (TUTUNDJIAN) KOUYOUMDJIAN Obituary
KOUYOUMDJIAN, Mary (Tutundjian) Of Waltham, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on April 11, 2020. She was 88 years old. Mary was born on July 31, 1931 in Cairo, Egypt to the late Magar & Helen (Zanis) Tutundjian. Mary was the beloved wife to Onik Kouyoumdjian. She is survived by her loving children: Lucy Kouyoumdjian of Belmont and Lily Maheu and her husband Glenn of Waltham. She was the loving grandmother of Gregory & Emily Maheu. She was the dear sister to the late Levon Tutundjian. She is also survived by her nephews, Haig & Mkrtich Tutundjian of Armenia, her sister-in-law Helen Kouyoumdjian and nieces, Sylvia Sumner & Ruth Doke and their families in California. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, private Graveside Services were held at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham for her family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Armenian Children's Milk Fund through the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), 31 W. Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.

www.giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
