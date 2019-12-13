Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Stephen's Armenian Church
38 Elton Avenue
Watertown, MA
View Map
MARY (TOURIAN) KRAFIAN

MARY (TOURIAN) KRAFIAN Obituary
KRAFIAN, Mary (Tourian) Of Watertown, formerly of Waltham, MA, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Yervant Krafian. Devoted mother of Nora Hackett and her husband David and Ara Krafian and his wife Heather. Loving grandmother of David Ara, Mari, Araxi, Nairi, Ani, Anoush and Knar. Loving sister of Sonia Zerdelian and her husband Garbis.

Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Thursday, December 19 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN on Wednesday, December 18 from 5 - 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Elementary School, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472, ARS Cambridge Sushi Chapter, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472 or Saint Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church, Watertown. Burial at Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont.
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
