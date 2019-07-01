|
AGOSTINELLI, Mary L. (Grifone) Of Arlington, July 1. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Agostinelli Sr. Devoted mother of Donna Agostinelli of Arlington and the late Arthur Jr., Michael and Steven Agostinelli. Grandmother of Michael, Kristen, Stevie Ray and Daniel. Great-grandmother of Anthony and Landon. Sister of Clara Gasparini and Eleanor Daniels. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, on Friday morning at 9:00 with a Mass of Christian Burial to commence at 11:30 in St. Agnes Church. Interment to follow Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to: The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019