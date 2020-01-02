|
|
BIGGIO, Mary L. (Hamilton) Of Bedford, Dec. 30. Devoted wife of the late Robert W. Biggio. Loving mother of Linda Biggio of Bedford, Diane Nelson and her husband David of Pepperell and Robin Costa and her husband Manuel of Arlington. Sister of the late Lois and Harold Hamilton. Cherished grandmother of Tanya Sears, Karyn Nelson, Tracey Castiglione, Joseph and Daniel Costa and Michelle Sullivan. Also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Bedford Funeral home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Tues., Jan. 7, at 9:00 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Mon., Jan. 6, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA or Mass. Audubon Society. For obituary, please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Mary L. (Hamilton) BIGGIO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020