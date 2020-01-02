Boston Globe Obituaries
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
MARY BIGGIO
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd
Bedford, MA
MARY L. (HAMILTON) BIGGIO


1928 - 2019
MARY L. (HAMILTON) BIGGIO Obituary
BIGGIO, Mary L. (Hamilton) Of Bedford, Dec. 30. Devoted wife of the late Robert W. Biggio. Loving mother of Linda Biggio of Bedford, Diane Nelson and her husband David of Pepperell and Robin Costa and her husband Manuel of Arlington. Sister of the late Lois and Harold Hamilton. Cherished grandmother of Tanya Sears, Karyn Nelson, Tracey Castiglione, Joseph and Daniel Costa and Michelle Sullivan. Also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Bedford Funeral home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Tues., Jan. 7, at 9:00 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Mon., Jan. 6, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA or Mass. Audubon Society. For obituary, please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
