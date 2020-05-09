|
BOBREK, Mary L. (Richards) Formerly of Lynn, lost her fight against the COVID-19 virus on Thursday, May 7th, just 12 days shy of her 84th birthday. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Fred T. Bobrek, Sr. with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Born and raised in Charlestown, she met Fred at the Schraffts building at the age of 16, married soon thereafter and settled in Lynn where they raised their 3 children. Though a stay-at-home mom most of her life, she also enjoyed a 10-year career as a reservationist at both Northeast and Delta Airlines, which brought her long-lasting friendships and the ability to visit wonderful locations around the world. An avid Catholic, she was an active member of St. Pius Parish for over 40 years and her faith brought her peace in her final days. Daughter of the late Clarence and Daisy (Richardson) Richards, sister of the late John Richards, Clarence A. Richards, Jr., Florence Colangelo and Marion McGlinchey. Mary is survived by her children, Karen (Bobrek) Roy and her husband Steven of Danvers, Kevin Bobrek of Salem and Fred Bobrek, Jr. of Florida. Mary is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Michele Roy, Christine Roy, John Bobrek (Ashley) and Lauren Bobrek and 2 great-grandchildren, Lucas and Abigail Bobrek. She is also survived by 2 very dear friends who she loved dearly, Mary Bath and Lenny Cole. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Burial will be held at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, please honor Mary's memory with a donation to The Gary Sinise Foundation (for Wounded Vets), PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 www.garysinisefoundation.org Arrangements made by C.R. Lyons & Sons, DANVERS. To view the online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020