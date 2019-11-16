Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery
View Map
Resources
MARY L. (MALONEY) CASELLA

MARY L. (MALONEY) CASELLA Obituary
CASELLA, Mary L. (Maloney) Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Townsend and Waltham. November 16, 2019. Wife of the late Louis J. Casella. Mother of Carol A. Casella of Harvard, Linda M. Muscato of Fairfield, CT, Joan M. Hamilton (David) of Hooksett, NH, and Doris A. Landry of Ashburnham and the late Sharon Casella. Sister of Cathy Bryden (Norman) of Waltham and the late Eleanor Gould (Glen), Thomas Maloney (Patricia), Carol Dowd (George) and John Maloney (Kathy); grandmother of Brian and Brooke Jaillet, Scott Landry (Cheryl), Michael and Ryan Muscato and David and Angela Hamilton; great-grandmother of Nora, Claire and Elise; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, November 21st, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again on Friday morning, when her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Addicus Legacy Dog Rescue, 106 Gerald Drive, Vernon, Connecticut 06107 www.addicuslegacy.org For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
