CHICOS, Mary L. (Christie) Died peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her son's home in Belmont surrounded by her loving family. A resident of Belmont for 67 years, Mary Louise was born on May 5, 1929 in Watertown, MA, to parents George B. and Ella L. Christie. Her father was the founder of Whitehouse Ice Cream that later sold to Borden's Ice Cream in 1939. Her uncle, Andrew Christie, was the founder of Christie Farms, headquartered in Kingston, New Hampshire, which later became the world-renowned breeder of blue-ribbon poultry. The second of three children, Mary was an eager student at Watertown public schools, and, as a teenager, graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine. Mary went on to graduate from the University of New Hampshire with a B.A. in English and was a member of the Alpha Ki Omega sorority. Mary's decision to pursue a college degree reflected attributes and interests that stayed with her for life, including her uncanny memory and attention to detail, her love of reading and writing, and her keen appreciation for higher education. After graduation in 1951, Mary worked at Loomis Sales, an equity and investment management firm in downtown Boston and soon met and married her beloved husband, John Chicos, a businessman who founded the Chickering Insurance Company in 1958. First and foremost, Mary was a devoted wife and mother. Together, Mary and John spent thirty-nine years together raising their family, traveling extensively, playing tennis at the Belmont Hill Club with life-long friends, and contributing, in many ways, to their community. Both were active members of All Saints Episcopal church in Belmont. Before and after John's death in 1991, Mary was a patron of the Museum of Fine Arts of Boston, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Claflin Society, Boston University, the Belmont Garden Club, and a dedicated volunteer at the Auxiliary at Mount Auburn Hospital, where the emergency room is named after her and her husband. Mary was the gold standard of grace, courage, dignity and grit, spending her later years never missing a birthday, anniversary or important milestone of her beloved family and her many close friends. As a tribute to her love of learning, the Mary Christie Foundation, a thought leadership organization dedicated to the health and wellness of teens and young adults, was named in her honor. Mary is survived by her children: Frederick H. Chicos of Belmont; Leslie Chicos Guthrie and her husband Michael of Rockport; Kenneth D. Chicos and his wife Julie of Belmont and their children, Owen and Wyatt; and her sister Dorothy (Christie) Haussman of Wellesley, MA. A private Funeral Service was conducted at Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Contributions can be made to the John and Mary Chicos' Emergency Department for care at Mount Auburn Hospital.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019