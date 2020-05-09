|
|
CHRISTOPHER, Mary L. (Lanzo) 18 days shy of her 88th birthday, in Revere, formerly of Chelsea, May 7th. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Bernard Christopher, Sr. Cherished mother of Karen Lavorati of Peabody, Christina M. "Tina" McKenna & her husband Eugene G."Gene" McKenna of Revere, Bernard Christopher, Jr. & his wife Donna Bateman of Moultonboro, NH & Thomas P. Christopher & his wife, Maribeth of Georgetown, MA. Adored grandmother to Traci DeMarco & husband Christopher & Fred Lavorati, all of Peabody, Kelli Carreiro & husband William "Billy" of Stoughton, Colleen Farias & her husband Jay of Hampton Falls, NH, Bernard J. Christopher & wife Cassie of West Roxbury, Ryan Christopher & Molly Christopher, both of Georgetown, MA. Also lovingly survived by her 10 great-grandchildren; Christopher, Erich, Rylie, Christopher, Bethany, Braydon, Miles, Bennett, Finley & Ashton. Dear sister of the late Helen Hurley & devoted sister-in-law to Lawrence J. "Lonnie" Christopher & his wife, Jean L. Christopher, RN of Revere & the late Eileen Davis, Rita Moore, Ruth Francis, Evelyn Theodore, Henry Anderson, Christine Testa, Thomas F. Christopher, Jr. & John Christopher. Many faithful nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews also survive Mary. Funeral Services & interment will be held privately in accordance with the regulations & mandates issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Retiree of Stop & Shop Stores, Inc. after 30 years of service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020