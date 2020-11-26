1/
MARY L. (SHEEHAN) D'EON
D'EON, Mary L. (Sheehan) Age 82, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 23, 2020. Mary was the wife of the late Paul L. D'Eon, devoted mother of Eileen Fenick & her husband Mark of Sammamish, WA and Daniel D'Eon & his wife Janine of Pepperell, MA, loving "Grannie" of Deven, Emily, Lindsay, Brady, Ethan, Noah and Liam. Cherished daughter of the late Edward and Esther (Liles) Sheehan, dear sister of Robert Sheehan & his wife Ann of Needham, the late Edward "Mike" Sheehan, John Sheehan, Patricia Sheehan, Esther Manley and Elizabeth Mackley, sister-in-law of Steve & Mary D'Eon of Needham, Barbara D'Eon and Elaine LeBlanc both of West Roxbury. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINTON, MA, on Monday, November 30th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will take place in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, MA, on Tuesday, December 1st at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Masks are required to be worn while in the Funeral Home and in Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Help Baby Reece and the Zink Family at https:www.gofundme.-com/f/help-baby-reece-and-the-zink-family. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
