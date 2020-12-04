DEFAZIO, Mary L. (Petto) Of Melrose, December 3, 2020, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. DeFazio. Devoted mother of Cynthia Sartori & her loving companion Jeff, Frank DeFazio & his wife Christine all of Melrose and Richard DeFazio & his wife Rosario of R.I. Caring sister of the late Nichols Petto, Michael Petto and Ida Mauriello. Cherished grandmother of Robert Sartori & his wife Cheryl, Cheryl Hurley & her husband Scott, Mary DeFazio, Victoria DeFazio, Joseph DeFazio and Carla Thilet. Proud great-grandmother of Katelyn, Matthew, Jacklyn, Zackary, Cameron & Addison Sartori, Patrick & Gavin Hurley and Kylee Corneau. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. Due to Covid-19, visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, Herbert St. Melrose, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Interment will be at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Please use Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and stay socially distant at church & cemetery. For obituary or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
