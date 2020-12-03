DEVEREAUX, Mary L. (Coogan) Age 83, of Malden, MA, formerly of Somerville, passed away due to complications from a ruptured appendix on Saturday, November 28th. Mary was born in Somerville, MA, on May 21, 1937 to the late Richard F. and Emma L. (Donahue) Coogan. She was predeceased by her husband Regis and her son Robert, and her sons-in-law, Mark Aiello and James Thornell. Mary leaves behind her nine children, Karen Micale and her husband John of Medford, Susan Thornell of Wakefield, Joan Aiello of Somerville, James and his wife Joyce of Malden, Daniel, Jeanne and Laura of Malden, Elizabeth of Arlington and Noreen of Somerville. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Amanda Aiello and her husband James Fuller, Jayme Latorella and her husband Stephen, John Micale, Jr., Alicia Devereaux, Justina Solomon, and her great-grandchildren Olivia, Jonathan, Stephen, Damion and Desarae. Mary is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Kennedy of Wollaston, many nieces and nephews and her dog, "Sully. She was predeceased by her brothers John Coogan, James Coogan, Richard Coogan, Edward Coogan, and her sisters Sarah O'Neill, Rosemary Cronin and Emma Madden. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Square), SOMERVILLE, on Monday morning, December 7th at 9:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, Somerville, at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Those attending the Funeral Mass are required to register online at www.stmartinparish.org/register-event
Church capacity is limited to 100 people. Calling Hours will be held Sunday, December 6th from 3:00PM-7:00PM. Interment will be private. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, interior capacity of the funeral home is limited to 50 people inside at any given time. We respectfully ask you to please pay your respects and then exit to allow others to do the same. Face masks and social distancing protocols are required for all Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org
or locally by mail: Salvation Army, 402 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com