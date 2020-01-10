|
|
DUNLAP, Mary L. Passed away peacefully at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester at the age of 104 on January 8. Formerly of South Boston and Sandwich, Mary resided at the Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence in Worcester for the past twelve years, where she was an avid bridge, cribbage and pitch player. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband James. They were inseparable partners for 67 years until he passed away in 2008. Mary is survived by her son James Dunlap of Northborough and daughter Marjorie Deshaies of Worcester; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mary was a graduate of South Boston High School and the Boston Clerical School, and worked as a secretary at the former MDC Police station in South Boston. Friends and family are cordially invited to the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Monday, January 13 from 10:00 to 11:30 and Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan. Mary's family wishes to gratefully thank the staff and her many friends at Eisenberg for the love, fellowship and comfort they provided over the past 12 years. For online guestbook, www.CasperFuneralServices.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020