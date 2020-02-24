|
|
HOGAN, Mary L. Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, February 23. Beloved daughter of the late Felix W. and Eleanor (Talbot) Hogan. Dear sister of Robert Hogan and his wife Virginia of East Bridgewater, Kathleen Smith of Holliston and the late Eleanor C. Hogan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Thursday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 at St. Camillus Church, Arlington. Interment to follow, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home Wednesday, 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Retired Department Head of Mathematics at Arlington Public Schools and Professor at the Woods School of Advancing Studies at Boston College. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Boston College, c/o Mary Hogan Scholarship, Woods College of Advancing Studies, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020