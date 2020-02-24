Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Camillus Church
Arlington, MA
View Map
HOGAN, Mary L. Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, February 23. Beloved daughter of the late Felix W. and Eleanor (Talbot) Hogan. Dear sister of Robert Hogan and his wife Virginia of East Bridgewater, Kathleen Smith of Holliston and the late Eleanor C. Hogan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Thursday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 at St. Camillus Church, Arlington. Interment to follow, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home Wednesday, 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Retired Department Head of Mathematics at Arlington Public Schools and Professor at the Woods School of Advancing Studies at Boston College. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Boston College, c/o Mary Hogan Scholarship, Woods College of Advancing Studies, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
