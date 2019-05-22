|
KOENIG, Mary L. (Mulhern) Of Arlington, passed peacefully at the age of 92 on May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late James P. Koenig. Loving mother of Elaine, Ellen, and James Koenig all of Arlington. Cherished grandmother of Karsten and Nicholas Koenig of Arlington. Daughter of the late George Mulhern and Mary (McDermott). Dear sister of the late Eleanor Handrahan and Rose Linskey. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Lifelong parishioner of St. Agnes Parish and longtime member of the St. Agnes Sodality. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Route 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, Saturday at 10:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Agnes Church at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 5-8pm. Burial to follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, 420 Boylston Street, Suite 505, Boston, MA 02116. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019