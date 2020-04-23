Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY L. (DEELY) MALLAHAN

MARY L. (DEELY) MALLAHAN Obituary
MALLAHAN, Mary L. (Deely) Of Somerville, April 22, 2020. Beloved mother of Leonard T. Mallahan, Jr. and his wife Evelyn of CA, Robert Mallahan and his wife Donna of FL, Eileen Devlin of Malden, Paul J. Mallahan and his wife Lisa of Wilmington. Sister of Jack Deely of Lowell the late Barbara Hearrold and Joseph Deely. Dear grandmother of David Mallahan. Great-grandmother of Dylan, Logan and Liliana. Funeral Services private at this time. For more information, please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
