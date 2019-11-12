|
|
McCORMACK, Mary L. "Mae" (McGuinn) Age 89, of Roslindale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mark C. McCormack. Devoted mother of Mark S. McCormack of Roslindale, Patricia Nutile and her husband Peter of Lynnfield, Mary McCormack and her husband Mohammad Miri of Newburyport, Joan McCormack and her husband Brian Zudeck of Amesbury, and John McCormack and his wife Elizabeth of Scituate. Loving sister of Ann Sweeney and Bridie McGowan of Ireland and the late John McGuinn of England and Martin McGuinn of Ireland. Also survived by seven loving grandchildren, Lauren, Jacqueline and her husband Derrick, Peter, Darius, Soraya, Kaitlyn and Meghan, and one great-grandchild, Lucas. Funeral from Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, Monday, November 18th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Sunday 2-6 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mae's honor to the Faulkner Hospital, Mass General Hospital or Sacred Heart Church. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019