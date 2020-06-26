Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY L. (BUONANNO) PEPE

MARY L. (BUONANNO) PEPE Obituary
PEPE, Mary L. (Buonanno) Of Woburn, June 26th at ninety-seven years of age. Beloved wife of the late John W. Pepe. Cherished mother of Beverly Robinson, her husband Kenneth of Wenham, and Cathy Pepe of Woburn. Devoted sister of Loretta Lentz, her husband Ralph and Ann Restivo, all of Woburn and the late Anthony "Tony" and Roger Buonanno. Adored grandmother of Desiree Stevens along with her children Nathan, Camille, and Gianna. Mary is also lovingly survived by her niece and several nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn on Wednesday, July 1st at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
