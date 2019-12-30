|
|
QUINTON, Mary L. (Mecagni) Of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on December 29, 2019, in the comfort of her family at home. Mary was born and raised in Quincy and has lived in Weymouth since 1959. She grew up in a large Italian family living above the family store on Independence Ave. She attended St. John's Elementary School, Mount St. Joseph High School and Regis College. After returning home from a Post Graduate Scholarship in Switzerland Mary worked at the Thomas Crane Library in the Music Department, combining her love for music, books, and interacting with people. At the library she met her beloved husband Paul T. Quinton. They married in 1957 and moved to Weymouth Landing. Together they created a home that became an active part of the neighborhood and community, welcoming guests from near and far, a tradition that Mary continued after Paul's death in 1996. Mary participated in numerous civic organizations throughout her life. She was a faithful and active member of Sacred Heart Church serving as a lector, eucharistic minister and religious educator for over 50 years -teaching and impacting generations of parishioners. Her wisdom and direction will be greatly missed by the Friends of the Weymouth Libraries and the Southeastern Philharmonic Orchestra. She led the way as president of both groups for many years. Devoted mother of Ann G. Quinton Slocum, Louise M. Quinton, Teresa R.J. Quinton and Joseph P. Quinton. Cherished Nonna/Nonni of grandchildren Louisa Slocum, Juliana Slocum, Lydia Slocum and Scott Pedemonte, Joseph Johnson, Mark Johnson, Paul Scannell and great grandson Christopher Slocum. Honored mother-in-law to John Slocum, Sally Quinton, Joseph S. Johnson and Peter Scannell. Beloved sister of Claire White, Philip Mecagni, and the late Rita Duane, Vincent Mecagni and Paul Mecagni. Adored sister-in-law, aunt/great-aunt and "Capo" of the extended family. Additionally she leaves behind numerous treasured friends, loved ones and countless adventures - a blessed life. Visiting Hours at Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street Weymouth on Thursday, January 2 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, January 3 at 10:30 am. Burial in Village Cemetery Weymouth. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Southeastern Philharmonic Orchestra for the scholarship fund, PO Box 318, Weymouth, MA 02188, The Friends of the Weymouth Libraries, PO Box 54, Weymouth, MA 02188 or Saint Francis House, 39 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH. For messages and directions visit clancylucid.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019