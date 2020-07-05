Boston Globe Obituaries
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0194
MARY L. (ZAMMUTO) SCHULZ

MARY L. (ZAMMUTO) SCHULZ Obituary
SCHULZ, Mary L. (Zammuto) Age 89, of Malden, July 5, 2020. Wife of the late Eugene F. Schulz. Mother of John (Patricia) Schulz, Kathleen (Thomas) Hannan, Karen (Connie), Katherine, James (Melissa), and Raymond Schulz. Grandmother of John Schulz; Sean Staskawicz; Anthony, Courtney, Cameron and Robert Schulz; Joseph Savage and Courtney Phillips. Great-grandmother of Elizabeth Dibble and Dazy Savage. Great-great-grandmother of Lincoln and Hudson Dibble. Sister of Frank (Mary) Zammuto and the late Maddalena (Earl) Lesperance, Angelo (Helen), Ralph (Helen), Salvatore (Grace), Dominic, Carlo (Mabel), Anthony and Joseph. Sister-in-law of Barbara and Lorna Zammuto. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., Wednesday, at 9:00 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Hearts at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours, Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Interment Forest Dale Cemetery. All Covid-19 measures shall be observed. Facemasks and social distancing at both the funeral home and church are required. When greeting the family at the funeral home, all are kindly requested to pay their respects and exit to allow other guests to enter. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Mary's name to Make-a-Wish Foundation, 133 Federal St., Boston, MA 02110 or wish.org. For directions and guestbook go to:

Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020
