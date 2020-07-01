|
|
SMITH, Mary L. Of Winthrop, June 28, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Arthur J. and Catherine E. (Monteith) Smith. Devoted mother of Joseph G. Sinagra and his wife Maryellen of Rutland, MA and John J. Sinagra and his wife Christine of Newton, NH. Adored grandmother of Joseph Sinagra and his fiancee Laura, Daniel Sinagra and his wife Chelcie, Derick Sinagra and Allison Sinagra and the loving great-grandmother of Wynter Skye, Winn and Laney. Mary was the dear sister of Charlotte A. Fobert and her late husband Ernie and James Smith and his wife Georgina, all of Winthrop, and the late Arthur J. Smith and his late wife Janice Florentine. Former wife of the late Louis E. Sinagra. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Following current guidelines as instructed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in relation to capacity limits, Visiting Hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Wednesday, July 8, from 9-11AM, followed by a Funeral Mass to be held in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020