MARY "BETTY" (CALLAHAN) LAFFERTY

MARY "BETTY" (CALLAHAN) LAFFERTY Obituary
LAFFERTY, Mary "Betty" (Callahan) Of South Boston, November 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Lafferty. Devoted mother of Stephen of Holbrook, James and his wife Pam of OH, Paul of Dorchester, Robert of South Boston, Joseph and his wife Tina, Michael and his wife Mary, Mary Connolly and her husband Thomas, Florence Connolly and her husband James all of Dorchester, Eugene and his wife Kathy of South Boston, Richard of Dorchester and the late Jean Cairns and her late husband John of Gloucester. Loving daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (McDonald) Callahan. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St, SOUTH BOSTON, Thursday, Nov. 7th from 3-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Peter Church, 75 Flaherty Way, South Boston, on Friday, Nov. 8th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Betty was an avid bowler in South Boston and line dancer at the South Boston Neighborhood House. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to the South Boston Special Kids and Adults c/o East Boston Savings Bank, 708 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
