LALLAS, Mary (Tournas) Age 96, of Lowell, MA and Gilford, NH. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Mary is survived by her son, Nicholas C. Lallas, Jr. and his wife, Veronica O'Shea; her daughter, Barbara Lallas; and many loving nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren whom she adored. Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.Laurin Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., LOWELL, on Wednesday, September 4th, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Her Funeral will take place on Thursday, September 5th, at 10:00am, at the Funeral Home, to be followed by a Service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. To honor Mary's commitment to help children continue their education, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Mary Lallas Memorial Fund, c/o Lowell Five, 23 Fletcher St., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio, III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019