LANKATAS, Mary "Vicki" Of Attleboro, passed away on Tuesday, August 18th, peacefully with family by her side. After 30 years of heroically battling Sjogren's syndrome and kicking its butt, she succumbed to the disease at the age of 66. Daughter to the late Wallace and Molly Lankatas of Attleboro, Vicki is survived by her twin daughters, Bailey R. Slabodnick and Jenna M. Slabodnick of East Walpole and ex-husband Marc Slabodnick of Randolph. She graduated from Johnson and Wales University with a degree in Fashion Merchandise and Design and worked at Harold Levine, CPA in Wellesley before retiring to be a stay-at-home mother. Vicki prided herself on being a mom and not just a regular mom, a cool mom! She kept up with the Kardashians and knew all the hot gossip and trends. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles and a glass of Pinot Grigio on the lanai. But most of all, she loved spending time with her girls. Vicki passed away without a single gray hair on her never-colored auburn hair, which she would want you all to know! At her request, there will be no Services. In lieu of flowers or cards, we ask that you make a donation to the Sjogren's Society of the United States, sjogrens.org Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason
