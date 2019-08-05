|
LARFFARELLO, Mary (Russo) Age 95, of Watertown, Aug. 4, 2019. Beloved wife for over 50 years to the late Boston Police Sargent Peter Larffarello. Devoted mother of Peter Larffarello of Lowell and David Larffarello of Watertown. Dear sister of the late Olivia Nardone, Rinaldo "Tut" Russo & Charles Russo, sister-in-law of Rocco Larffarello of Dedham, Josephine Russo of Belmont and Mary Larffarello of Tewskbury. Loving lifelong friend to Vera Landry of Watertown. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Wednesday from 4 - 7 PM and again on Thursday at 8 AM followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Parish, 212 Main St., Watertown. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019