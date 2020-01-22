Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARY (RYAN) LARSON

MARY (RYAN) LARSON Obituary
LARSON, Mary (Ryan) Of Burlington, Jan. 21 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Godfrey "Jim". Loving mother of Elizabeth Devine of Framingham and James Larson of Amesbury. Proud grandmother of Steven Devine of Woburn, James Mark Devine & Keith Devine of Burlington, Tiffany Purington of Amesbury and Christa Larson of Merrimac. Also survived by 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of William Ryan of Quincy, Theresa Hinckley of Cochituate and the late Catherine Rynne. A Visting Hour will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at Noon. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjudge.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
