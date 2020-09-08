SCHARAFFA, Mary Lee F. (Josserand) Of Melrose, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous 20 year battle with dementia. Beloved daughter of the late Jewel and Mary (Bova) Josserand. Devoted wife for almost 50 years to former Commissioner of the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board, Frank J. Scharaffa. Adoring mother of Marc Scharaffa and wife Donna of Wakefield, Marie Scharaffa of Melrose, and Lia Pelrine and husband Mathew of Middleton. Cherished grandmother of MaKayla, Giuliana, and Julian. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Thursday, Sept. 10th from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Parish, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Friday, Sept. 11th at 9AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Past member of St. Patrick's Parish Choir. Former teacher at East Boston Head Start Program and Revere Public Schools, second grade and kindergarten. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. To send an online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com