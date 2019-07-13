Boston Globe Obituaries
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
81 Elm St
Concord, MA
MARY LEIGH HOUSTON


1929 - 2019
MARY LEIGH HOUSTON Obituary
HOUSTON, Mary Leigh Of Concord passed away peacefully at her home on June 24, 2019, at the age of 89. Mary Leigh was born in Cambridge, MA on Aug. 21, 1929, to parents Edward W. Morse and Dorothy (Emerson) Morse. Mary Leigh was the youngest of four siblings and grew up in Concord, MA. She attended Concord Academy from the age of 9. After graduation from the Academy in '47, she went on to Smith College where she graduated in '51 with a BS in Zoology. Mary Leigh married the late Francis A. "Bud" Houston on Cape Cod in '55. They were lifelong residents of Concord, raising their only child, Louise, in the same home of over 60 years. Mary Leigh was an active volunteer, serving on the Emerson Hospital Auxillary for over 35 years. She was a charter member of the Concord Garden Club, and a decades-long driver for FISH, among many other causes and interests. Mary Leigh was an avid skier, sailor, tennis player and golfer. She enjoyed Bridge with the same group of friends for many years. She and her husband were generous supporters of may humanitarian and wildlife causes. Mary Leigh is survived by her daughter, Louise, and son-in-law, George "Dorsie" Carey of Plymouth, MA, and many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 2:00pm in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm St., Concord. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the . To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
