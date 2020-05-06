|
EMERSON, Mary Lewis Born Newton, widow of Cherry Logan Emerson, Jr. (1916-2007) passes peacefully, Duxbury, age 97 "We'll remember for you," we'd assure Mom, when memory of children and her life faded. "Would you like to hear your life story?" met with "Oh, yes!" so a loved one would read from the script. "Let's see if I can get this right, Mom!" is how it starts. Here is what follows: Your offspring now include six children, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Born and bred in Newton, MA, you raised your three girls and three boys in Duxbury, and later lived in several Georgia homes, first on Sea Island and then in Atlanta. Dad, your husband of nearly sixty-five years, passed away at Canterbury Court on Peachtree Street, in April of 2007. You spent many school years, in the late 1920s and 1930s, at the Cabot School in Newton (where a charming cement Humpty Dumpty still sits on a wall), at Newton High, and at Dana Hall in Wellesley. This was followed by two years at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, where your studies ranged from Public Discussion (with the renowned and dreaded professor Helen Drusilla Lockwood) to your major, Physics. You "could use a slide rule," so during the early years of WWII you were hired as a human "computer" at MIT, where your father, Professor Warren Kendall Lewis (AKA "the father of chemical engineering") had matriculated and then taught during the first half of the 20th century. Among the students mentored by "Doc" Lewis (Pop, to you) was your husband-to-be, Cherry Emerson. Doc knew a promising student when he saw one and had offered his protégé (Dad) room and board at your Newton family home, in exchange for household labor such as stoking the furnace. CLE, the future manufacturing entrepreneur, convinced your Pop of the efficacy of coke as fuel, rather than coal. Your grandmother, the widowed Alice Kimball Kenway, had built that home on Lombard St. after the death in 1890 of your grandfather, architect Herbert Phipps Kenway. There, she raised her four surviving children, Herbert, Rosalind (your mom), Florence, and Edward. Warren Lewis, a friend of your Uncle Herbert, had also been invited, back at the turn of the century, to reside at that home, and Warren ultimately married your mother, Rosalind Denny Kenway. Grandma Kenway had a piano in the front parlor, used by her children and grandchildren alike. Rosalind and Warren Lewis's eldest three, your siblings Warren, Clay, and Rosie, and you, the youngest, all played in recitals staged by piano teachers, often along with various Kenway cousins. There were Herbert's children, Bud and Margaret, as well as Ed's five, your other cousins Virginia, Cynthia, Jean, Daphne, and Northwood. In the early 1930s there was a duet by the two youngest grandchildren, you and Northwood, and we have a printed program to prove it! At the turn of the decade, when the new boarder, Cherry, from an Atlanta family devoted to music and an accomplished pianist himself, invited you to an evening at the Boston Symphony, a courtship had a clear path. Your marriage took place on September 12, 1942, at the Elliot Congregational Church in Newton. Over the arc of the years, your mutual appreciation for music has been shared with many, and results include the Cherry Emerson Concert Hall at Emory University, and MIT's Rosalind Denny Lewis Music Library. In the 1940s your three girls were all born at the Newton-Wellesley Hospital. After you built a home in Duxbury, on Powder Point, your three boys were all born on the South Shore, in the 1950s. You and Dad took your children to Duxbury's Pilgrim Congregational Church. Then, in the early 1980s, after Dad and Bill sold their Emerson & Cuming "plastics and ceramics for electronics and space" business, you built a home on Sea Island, Georgia. Dad's 1930s Steinway piano, purchased at age 14 with his earnings from selling cold Coca Colas to construction workers in Atlanta's Morningside district, moved with you to your new residence. There, you began piano lessons anew, and a second grand piano was added to the living room, so that recitals there could include duets by various amateur and professional musicians. The second half of the 1980s saw your return to Dad's hometown of Atlanta, and various philanthropic pursuits related to his alma mater, Emory University, and to Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, and other academic institutions. A Mary L. Emerson Professor of Piano position was established at Emory, filled by internationally lauded William Ransom, like a son to you and Dad. He's played with Yo-Yo Ma! Will still likes to play for you, on an occasional visit north. "Down South," you again joined a Congregational Church, by then known as the United Church of Christ, and contributed to the construction of a new chapel. Fittingly, that was where the memorial service for Dad took place, decades later, with an uplifting view of lovely Atlanta woods through clear glass, floor-to-ceiling chapel windows. So you spent most of your life as loving and supportive wife and mother, raising your daughters Mary, Kathy, and Laura, and your sons Bill, Warren, and Ned. Golf, tennis, music, and education were a large part of everyone's life. Your own appreciation for the study of history led you to the local community college while on Sea Island. You also have served as tour guide at the King Caesar House, that Duxbury site hailing back to the Clipper Ship era, and as docent at the Swan House Museum near your townhouse in Atlanta. Like your Grandmother Alice Kimball Kenway, like your mother Rosalind Denny Lewis, and like your father Warren Kendall Lewis, you have also preserved and protected family records handed down to you, while adding to them whenever you could. You have Quincy, Salisbury, and Tappan forebears; Ben Franklin is your 5x great-granduncle. You have made it possible to carry on a chain of memories regarding centuries of triumphs and tragedies. Today, we can bring some of those materials to you, for your review, and tell you what new can be added. There are recently discovered Mayflower ancestors for Dad and your children. Priscilla Mullins Alden, and "Plymouth Colony's most accomplished businesswoman," Elizabeth Warren (soon to be highlighted at a Plimoth Plantation 1670 Warren House), are among them. We are all astonished Your ninety-eighth birthday is this Fall. You may not be out on the golf course any longer, but you do have your own, astonishing hole-in-one story to tell. In these, in an endless list of ways, you have left a lovely, lasting mark, for which we are all so very grateful. We love you, Mom. Cartmell-Davis Funeral Home, 373 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020