PASCHAL-STILES, Mary Lillian Age 73, a lifetime resident of Roxbury and Dorchester, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, September 16, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Mildred "Millie" Alexandrina Washington and Richard Earl Paschal. Beloved sister of William (Rose) Paschal, Geraldine Ann Paschal Conward, Steven Gerard (Grace) Paschal, Richard Earl (Debra) Paschal, Jr., Denise Alena Washington, Delores Elaine Washington and Deitra Venice Washington. Beloved niece of Mary E. Durham of Mattapan and John Christopher (Joan) Roberts of Hernando, FL. She is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 11AM, at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN, MA. Celebration of Life Service immediately following at 12 Noon. Interment Private. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019