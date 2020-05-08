|
KELLEY, Mary Lorraine "Chickie" Of Stoneham, May 5. Wife of the late John T. Kelley. Loving mother of Karen Adduci and husband Vincent of Weymouth, Jack Kelley and wife Pattie of Milford, and Diane Fitzpatrick and husband Paul of Wilmington. Sister of the late Richard Glavin and Margaret Larabee. Also survived by her 7 grandchildren Erin, Ryann, Michael, Christopher, Kelley, Colleen, Kate, and 4 great-grandchildren Kelsie, Keagan, Kinley, Olivia, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020