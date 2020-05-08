Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
MARY LORRAINE KELLEY


1931 - 2020
KELLEY, Mary Lorraine "Chickie" Of Stoneham, May 5. Wife of the late John T. Kelley. Loving mother of Karen Adduci and husband Vincent of Weymouth, Jack Kelley and wife Pattie of Milford, and Diane Fitzpatrick and husband Paul of Wilmington. Sister of the late Richard Glavin and Margaret Larabee. Also survived by her 7 grandchildren Erin, Ryann, Michael, Christopher, Kelley, Colleen, Kate, and 4 great-grandchildren Kelsie, Keagan, Kinley, Olivia, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
