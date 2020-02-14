|
CENTER, Mary Lou Age 85, formerly of Bayport, NY, died peacefully on February 12, 2020 after declining health at The Bridges by Epoch in Nashua, NH. Mary Lou grew up in Malden, MA, the daughter of the late Margaret E. (Dolphin) Center and Henry N. Center, the younger sister of the late Marjorie A. Barrett and sister-in-law of the late Richard J. Barrett, Sr. She graduated from Malden High School in 1952, earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Wheelock College in Boston in 1956 and her Masters of Education from Boston College in 1965. Miss Center dedicated 38 years to educating elementary students in the Sayville, NY school system, having worked at the Green Avenue, Sunrise Drive and Cherry Avenue elementary schools. An additional year was spent teaching children in the United States Army school in Portiers, France. After retirement, Mary Lou was involved in many community activities such as being a member of the Sayville Retired Teacher's Chapter, SS College Women's Club, The Birthday Club, and she was a member of Our Lady of the Snow church in Bluepoint, NY where she was a lector at daily Masses for 9 years. During her retirement, Mary Lou was always involved in some activity. She was an avid reader, gardener and always there for her friends and especially her family. She also loved to travel, going on many exciting and beautiful vacations with her longtime friend, Joan Callahan. She is survived by her niece, Mary Lou Lynam, her husband Thomas and son Michael; nephews, Richard J. Barrett, Jr., his wife Vanessa and their daughter Alana; James P. Barrett his wife Eileen and their children, James, Jr., Jennifer and Julia; Lt. Col. Ret. Brian T. Barrett and his wife Major General Maria Barret. Mary Lou, also known to many as "The Beautiful Princess" was loved by so many people. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of The Bridges by Epoch and staff of Home Health & Hospice for providing love and care to our aunt. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 10 - 11 am in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 11:00. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Rd., Medford at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions in her memory to be made to: Home, Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020