Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CUMMINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU CUMMINGS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOU CUMMINGS Obituary
CUMMINGS, Mary Lou Of West Roxbury, March 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Rigney) Cummings. Loving sister of James A., Joseph F. and the late Lawrence, John, and Edwin. Longtime best friend of Dale Stephansky. Loving sister-in-law of Claire, Peggy, and Marguerite. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, March 13th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -