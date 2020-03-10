|
|
CUMMINGS, Mary Lou Of West Roxbury, March 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Rigney) Cummings. Loving sister of James A., Joseph F. and the late Lawrence, John, and Edwin. Longtime best friend of Dale Stephansky. Loving sister-in-law of Claire, Peggy, and Marguerite. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, March 13th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020