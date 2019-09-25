Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church,
330 Pratt St. (Route 106)
Mansfield, MA
View Map
MARY LOU (GRIFFIN) DUBEAU

DuBEAU, Mary Lou (Griffin) Age 81, of Bridgton, ME, formerly of Mansfield, MA. September 23, 2019. Wife of retired Boston Firefighter, James W. DuBeau, Sr. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, September 27th, from 4:00-8:00 PM, at the Sherman and Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28th, at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
