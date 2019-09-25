|
DuBEAU, Mary Lou (Griffin) Age 81, of Bridgton, ME, formerly of Mansfield, MA. September 23, 2019. Wife of retired Boston Firefighter, James W. DuBeau, Sr. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, September 27th, from 4:00-8:00 PM, at the Sherman and Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28th, at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019