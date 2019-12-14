|
FITZPATRICK, Mary Lou (Curran) Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood and Marion, died peacefully December 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of James B. Fitzpatrick, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Devoted mother of James of Costa Mesa, CA and his wife Kathy and their daughters Drew and Kate; Michael of Charlestown and his daughter Jillian and her mother Ruth; Dr. Brian of Marion and his wife Theresa and their children Aibhlin, Collin, Alanna and Failenn. Loving sister of Carole and her husband Donald Meis of Mount Pleasant, SC; Connie and her husband Daniel Crean of Denviles, NJ; Lois and her husband Joseph Staula of Sharon, as well as her beloved friend whom she considered her brother Fr. James Barry of Malden. Born and raised in Norwood, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Curran, Mary Lou was a graduate of Norwood High School (1958) and Emmanuel College (1962). She was an educator in the Norwood Public School System as well as St. Catherine of Sienna School. Fun, loving and with an outgoing personality, Mary Lou was a hostess for many years at Norwood's Olde Colonial Café. She was an elected member of the Norwood Housing Authority for seven years; a former Vice Chair of the Norwood Democratic Committee; a Hospice volunteer, and a volunteer tour guide on The Boston Harbor Islands. She moved to Marion in 2011 to be closer to her grandchildren and delved into her new community. She helped direct plays at Nativity Prep in New Bedford, served on St. Rita's Parish Council in Marion, joined a book club, a "lunch" club and was a member of the Sippican Women's Club and the Tobey Hospital Guild. Affectionately known as "Glitzy Nana Fitzy", she loved cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events and theater performances. Throughout her life, she had a gift for making and keeping friends and was a cherished confidant to many. She loved traveling with and visiting her girlfriends, preferably in warm, beachy destinations. A devout Catholic throughout her life, she was a parishioner at St. Catherine's and St. Timothy's in Norwood, St. Rita's in Marion and St. Anthony's in Mattapoisett. Visiting Hours at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD on Monday, December 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 549 Washington Street, Norwood. Mary Lou's family is eternally grateful to her primary care physician Dr. Amy Wiegandt; everyone at Southcoast Centers for Cancer Care, especially Drs. Kumar and Blanchard, the staff and residents at New Pond Village and her team at Old Colony Hospice for the compassionate care they all provided to Mary Lou during her illness. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Lou's name may be made to Southcoast Centers for Cancer Care, 206 Mill Street, Fairhaven, MA 02719. Gillooly Funeral Home www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019