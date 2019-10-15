Boston Globe Obituaries
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Oaklands Cemetery
1042 Pottstown Pike
West Chester, PA
View Map
MARY LOU LADD

MARY LOU LADD Obituary
LADD, Mary Lou Of West Chester, PA, died October 12, 2019 at her home. Wife of the late John F. Ladd. Mother of Peter Ladd (Eve Marberger), Tracey Marino (Anthony) and Scott Ladd (Samantha); grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3; sister of Joanne Anderson (Al), Tom Cox (Anne), Christine Cox and Pamela Laberis (George); many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19th, at the Oaklands Cemetery, 1042 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chester County Art Association, 100 N. Bradford Ave., West Chester, PA 19382. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of WEST CHESTER, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
