MELEEDY, Mary Lou (Duffy) Passed away at Lowell General Hospital, on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 80, after a battle with COVID-19. Mary Lou was the beloved wife of the late Paul C. Meleedy, devoted mother of Mary Schnurr and her husband Jeff, of Walpole, MA, Paul F. Meleedy and his wife Heather of Nashua, NH, and Timothy Meleedy, and his wife Jennifer of Newburyport, MA. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Laura, Mitchell, Jake, Derek, Ryan and Emily, her sister Margaret "Ginny" Nicolazzo of Waltham, MA, and her brother John Duffy "Jackie" of Dallas, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Margaret (Conroy) Duffy, brothers Francis, James, Richard, Thomas, Paul Duffy and her sister Catherine Bucciarelli. Mary Lou was born in West Newton, MA in 1939 and was the sixth of nine children born to Frank and Margaret Duffy. Mary Lou graduated from Newton High School in 1957, and went on to work at Raytheon Corporation in Waltham. While working at Raytheon, she met the love of her life, her husband Paul. Mary Lou and Paul were married at St. Bernard Parish 1963 and shortly thereafter began a family. In the years to come, Mary Lou and Paul moved their growing family all over the Midwest, including Indianapolis and Milwaukee, while Paul worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad. In 1972, Mary Lou and Paul eventually moved back to West Newton where she raised their 3 children on Cherry Street. Mary Lou would eventually retire to New Hampshire with her husband Paul. Mary Lou was deeply religious and a devoted member of St. Bernard Parish in West Newton. She loved taking ceramics classes, gardening, and making her homemade spaghetti sauce to share with her adoring family. Mary Lou loved all types of music, but especially the music of Bruce Springsteen. She was a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, enjoying many games at Foxboro Stadium over the years with her family. Mary Lou and Paul would vacation on Cape Cod with family every summer and would visit friends and family with impromptu "surprise" day trips with their Labrador Retriever, Barney, who was always by their side. Kindness is truly the only word to describe Mary Lou. She loved her family deeply. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing public safety measures, Funeral Services will be private. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020