Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY OGLETREE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOU OGLETREE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOU OGLETREE Obituary
OGLETREE, Mary Lou Age 91, of South Yarmouth, passed away on December 17, 2019, at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. Mary Lou loved life on Cape Cod, every day of the year. Loving daughter of the late Clifford G. and Mary E. (Bartel) Sessions. Devoted and adored wife of the late Ezra Glenn Ogletree, Jr. Cherished mother to Ann M. Ogletree and husband Michael J. Kervis of Boston; James G. Ogletree and wife Ann E. (Drouilhet) of Wayland; and David E. Ogletree and wife Julie (Chermak) of Needham. Treasured grandmother to 7 grandchildren. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews. Services and Burial at MA National Cemetery will take place privately. Notes of comfort may be made to the family at morrisoconnorblute.com

View the online memorial for Mary Lou OGLETREE
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -