PEARSON, Mary Lou (Conlin) Passed away peacefully at Rose Court, Linden Ponds in Hingham, on November 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Pearson, her parents, James and Lillian Conlin and sister Doris (Conlin) Daley. Mary Lou was a 1952 graduate of Regis College. On August 23, 1952 Bob and Mary Lou married and together they raised three boys while living first in Framingham and then Needham. She was a cub scout den leader. Mary Lou is survived by her three sons and their families, Robert, Jr., (Ginny) of Fort Myers, FL, James (Paula) of Harwich, David (Joanne) of Hull. Mary Lou was a devoted grandmother to Jennifer, Robert, Kelly (Neil), Lindsay (Jake), Kyle, Charlie, Kate, and Laurie, as well as four great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Eithan, and Justin, and Tucker and one niece and two nephews. Mary Lou was a longtime resident of Needham, working for the Needham School Department. Following retirement, Mary Lou and Bob moved to Falmouth where she was an active member of St. Anthony's Church and served as a Eucharistic minister, including bringing the Eucharist to the homebound. Eventually Bob and Mary Lou moved to Linden Ponds. Mary Lou's favorite activities included gathering with family and friends, rug hooking, reading, going to the beach as well as travel, with her most favorite trip being to Ireland. Given the current circumstances with Covid 19, services at this time will be limited to the immediate family with plans for a Celebration of Life next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice. Payable to: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or Linden Ponds. Residents Care Fund c/o Mairi Eleakie, 300 Linden Pond Way, Hingham, MA 02043. For obituary or to share a memory of Mary Lou, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201