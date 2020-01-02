|
|
DALY, Mary-Louise A. (Gordon) Of Somerville, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard R. Daly. Loving mother of Timothy E. Daly and his wife Judy of Lynnfield, Edie Daly, SNDdeN of Woburn and the late Robert and Christopher Daly. Mother-in-law of Kathryn Bell of Hull and Deby Holmes of Norcross, GA. Dear grandmother of Robert, Jessica, Matthew and Stephanie. Great-grandmother of Matthew, Rhianna, Brody, Olivia, Colette, Connor and Kaydance. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Agnes Church, Arlington at 11:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday, 1:00 - 4:00. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary-Louise's memory to the Community Action Agency of Somerville, 66 Union Sq., Somerville, MA 02143. Mary-Louise graduated from Milton High School in 1939, receiving the Henrietta T. Hallowell Good Citizenship Award. She went on to graduate from Simmons College in 1943. Mary-Louise was a passionate advocate for affordable housing and affiliated with many Board Memberships including, Clarendon Hill Towers Tenant Association, Citizen's Housing and Planning Association, Community Action Agency of Somerville, Somerville Homeless Coalition, Somerville Community Corporation, Association of Resident Control of Housing and Somerville Affordable Housing Trust. She was also recognized with many Awards, Citations and Recognitions, including Somerville Community Corporation Hazel Hughes Award for Commitment to Affordable Housing in Somerville, Somerville Commission for Women - Woman of Excellence Award, Clarendon Hill Towers Founding Leadership Award – Chair of First Board of Directors, Somerville Homeless Coalition Tina DeLellis Award for Leadership and Advocacy for Affordable Housing, Commonwealth of Massachusetts House of Representatives - Certificate of Recognition for Advocacy on Behalf of Women, Children and Families, Somerville Board of Alderman - Citation for Woman of Excellence Award, Clarendon Hill Towers, Somerville - Library dedicated to and named Mary-Louise Daly Library.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020