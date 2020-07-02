|
ADAMS, Mary Louise Age 69. Tewksbury resident for 36 years, formerly of Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates, IL and Emlenton, PA, passed away at home on June 21, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. Daughter of the late Robert R. and Marie (Mimi) L. Best (Linotte) of Emlenton, PA and beloved wife of Russell L. Adams for 46 years, Mary Lou is also survived by a sister, Nadine Karl of Franklin, PA; two sons - Matthew R. Adams, wife Sarah of Chicago, IL, Jonathan R. Adams, wife Sharon Bielik of Stoneham; a granddaughter, Eliana; and two grandsons, Owen and Daniel. Mary Lou was also a beloved aunt to her niece and two nephews, and was dearly loved by her many Belgian relatives. A mother, teacher and much more, please visit www.farmeranddee.com for a complete obituary. A private Memorial Service for Mary Lou will be held at Tewksbury Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a memorial fund in her name at Tewksbury Congregational Church, Memorial Gifts, 10 East Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020