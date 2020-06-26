|
ARTESANI, Mary Louise Of South Boston, formerly of Newton, died on June 24, 2020 peacefully at home after a year-long battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Honorable Justice Charles J. Artesani and Helen (Cusack) Artesani. Sister of Charles, Jr. and his wife Nancy of West Roxbury, Donna Seleskey and her husband Joe of Warren, MI, and the late Linda Deschenes (John) and David Artesani. Also survived by 9 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Former employee of the State Treasurer's Office and court recorder for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. She was an avid world traveler and loved Broadway theatre and the arts. Visitation will be held at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, June 29 at 8:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Interment private. A celebration of her life will be held when deemed appropriate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 75 Sylvan St. Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020