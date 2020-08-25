|
BROWN, Mary Louise (Sheehan) Age 85 years of Nahant, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 in a local nursing home, surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was an Elementary School Teacher in Nahant .She was the wife of the late James V. Brown. Mary Lou is survived by her son, James F Brown and his wife Mary of Nahant, her three daughters, Susan Madden and her husband Jerome of Concord, NH, Lisa Grassa and her husband Thomas of Lynn and Tracey Brown of Milford, CT. She leaves 8 grandchildren, Kevin and Emily Madden, Kristen and Greg Lauze, Kelly Madden and his fiancé Madeline O'Neil, Peter and Gina Grassa, Jasper Grassa, Nicholas Grassa, Matthew and Lucy Brown, 5 great-grandchildren Teddy, Henry, Anna, Benjamin and Emiliano. She is the sister of the late John Sheehan and Rev. James Sheehan. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street, Route 1A, LYNN from 4:00 PM to 8:00PM. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. A private funeral mass will be held on Friday in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lynn. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020