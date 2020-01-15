|
COSTELLO, Mary Louise (Proude) Of Mashpee, MA and St. Augustine, FL, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died Jan. 8th after a five-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She was 76.
Mary is survived by her husband Thomas, of 55 years. Their relationship was one of deep love and devotion, and they did nearly everything together.
In addition to her husband, Mary leaves her daughters, Susan Santonelli (husband Mike) of Winchester, Katie Friedel (husband Rick) of Scituate, Brenda Costello (husband Joel Wiginton) of Chevy Chase, MD, and a son, Tom of Portland, OR. Proud grandmother of Bridget and Maddy Nolan of Winchester, Emma and Evan Friedel of Scituate, Liliana Costello Wiginton of Chevy Chase, and Orion Costello of Portland.
Mary had an ability to make everyone around her happy, and a gift for conversation and laughter. She could walk into a room and talk to anyone, and make even strangers feel at ease. Mary loved her family and friends deeply and was always doing for others. She was unselfish and generous, and she put everyone else before herself, even during her long illness. Her spirit will live forever in the hearts of her family and those who had the good fortune to know her.
She is also survived by her brothers, John Proude (wife Agnes) of Quincy, David Proude (wife Cheryl) of Taunton, and Billy Proude of South Carolina. She was predeceased by a sister, Linda. She also leaves brother-in-laws, Edward Costello (wife Nancy) of New Bedford and Frank Costello (wife Beverly) of Watertown, as well as many nieces and nephews, and dear friends from around the world.
Visiting Hours will be held from 1-4pm on Sunday, Jan. 19th at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte. 151), MASHPEE, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, Jan. 20th at Christ the King Church, 5 Jobs Fishing Rd., Mashpee. Burial will follow at 11:30am in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod, P.O. Box 895, Mashpee, MA 02649. For complete obituary and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020