FITZPATRICK, Mary Louise Of Milford, formerly of Brockton and Easton, died peacefully on September 15, 2020 at Countryside Health Care. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the devoted daughter of the late Leo J. and Anna (Lynch) Fitzpatrick. She graduated Brockton High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State College and her Master's degree from Boston College. While a student at Bridgewater State, Mary was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society and Sigma Theta Phi Sorority. For 22 years, she taught in the Quincy Public Schools. Later, she was a principal for 17 years at the Regal Street and Park Avenue elementary schools in Whitman. Following her retirement from education, Mary worked at Chadwick's of Boston and Harbor One Bank.
Mary enjoyed travel, fashion, music and time spent with her family. For over 40 years, she was a volunteer at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was a former member of the Twentieth Century Catholic Club and a Trustee of Cardinal Cushing Hospital and Chateaux Westgate Condominiums. An avid singer, Mary was a member of Our Lady of Rosary Church Choir and the Good Samaritan Choir, as well as the Massasoit Senior Choral Group. She belonged to the National Education Association, MA Retired Teachers Association, and Quincy Retired Educators Association.
Mary is survived by her sister, Virginia A. Larkin and her husband (retired) Hon. Francis J. Larkin of Hopedale, MA, her sisters-in-law, Elaine Fitzpatrick of Waltham, MA and Herminia Fitzpatrick of Alexandria, VA, and 16 nieces and nephews, as well as several great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Leo, David and John Fitzpatrick, as well as her sister-in-law, Ilene Fitzpatrick.
Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), BROCKTON, Monday, September 21, from 9-10am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edith Stein Church at 10:30am, followed by Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed.
Donations in Mary's name may be made to Countryside Health Care, Memory Care Unit, One Countryside Way, Milford, MA 01757. Checks should be made out to "Friends of the G.A.M." For condolences and directions, visitwww.conleyfuneralhome.com
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.