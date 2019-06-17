JACOBS, Mary Louise (Keddy) Of Billerica, formerly of Bedford, died on June 16, 2019. Survived by her devoted husband, Robert M. Jacobs, loving children, Denise Jantzen and her husband Peter and Michael Dwyer and his wife Stephanie, cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Caroline, P.J., Michael, Cecilia, Grace, Teddy and Emmeline, her mother, Angela (Ralli) Keddy and siblings Kathleen Snow, William Keddy and his wife Patricia, Michael Keddy, June Forrest and her husband Wally, Anne O'Hare, Christine O'Reilly and her husband Phillip, David Keddy and his wife Patricia, Marlene Hostovsky and her husband Paul and Michelle Dunn and her husband Robert. Predeceased by her father, Richard Keddy, brother, Richard Keddy and sister-in-law, Eileen Keddy. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Thursday, June 20, from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Friday, June 21, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mary may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital in support of lung cancer research. Online at giving.massgeneral.org/donate or to the MGH Development Office, attention: Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Checks payable to Massachusetts General Hospital. Please include in honor of Mary Jacobs on the memo line. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Mary Louise (Keddy) JACOBS Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019