JOHNSON, Mary Louise (Buckley) Of Melrose, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Carl Johnson. Wonderful mother of Paul Johnson & his wife Jane of Melrose & North Conway and Maureen Johnson of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Olivia, Sydney, Sophia & Ava. Also survived by many close co-workers & friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Louise's name to St. Mary's School, 4 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020