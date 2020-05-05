|
LEWIS, Mary Louise (Hoar) Of East Sandwich, MA passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Hoar and Marion (McGovern) Hoar. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Walter B. Lewis.
Mary grew up in Brighton and graduated from Rosary Academy High School. Mary attended New England Conservatory and received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Goddard College. Her lifelong career as a Music Educator in Whitman-Hanson Schools showcased her skill in reaching children through songs, chorales and musical plays. Her love of music lives on in many of her former students.
After Mary retired, she used her talents performing with the Cape Cod Murder Mysteries. She was equally beguiling playing a sly villainess or a lovable Southern bell.
First and foremost, Mary loved her family. She was an adoring wife to her husband and devoted mother to eight beautiful children. She also loved to sing. Her voice soared above the rest at parties and performances, and people delighted in it. She added flair to any conversation and could tell a story like no other.
Mary is survived by her brother, General Joseph (Charlene) Hoar and her children, Walter (Cynthia) Lewis, Gary (Barbara) Lewis, Paul (Denise) Lewis, Mary Kathryn Lewis, J. Mark Lewis, Christine (Peter) Caron, Allison (Dean) Panasci and Jennifer (David) Candeias. She was the grandmother to Eric Iverson, Derik Iverson, Heidi Lewis, Holly Lewis, Mary Elizabeth (Lewis) Murphy, Peter A. Caron, Carl Lewis and Paysen Candeias. Mary was also the proud great-grandmother of Ethan Murphy and twins Hayes and Hunter Iverson.
Funeral Services are private. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's name to: Direct Relief, https://www.directrelief.org/, and Bridgewell's Cornell Autism Program, http://www.bridgewell.org
