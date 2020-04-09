Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Olson & Parent Funeral Home Inc
417 Plainfield St
Providence, RI 02909
(401) 944-6460
MARY LOUISE (TWOHIG) MALONEY


1932 - 2020
MALONEY, Mary Louise (Twohig) Age 87, died on April 9, 2020 of undisclosed causes after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Malden, she had also resided at New Horizons in Woburn and most recently at Wingate Residence in Norton. At the time of her death, she was being cared for at HopeHealth in Providence, Rhode Island. Mary Lou was born on May 26, 1932 in Boston and raised in Dorchester. In 1954, she graduated from Emmanuel College with a degree in History and a minor in Education and also earned her Master's degree in Reading Education from Salem State University. She taught first grade at The Glenwood Elementary School in Malden for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents John J. and Margaret H. (Carolan) Twohig, her devoted sister, Patricia M. Twohig, and another sister, Catherine (Twohig) Nelsen. She is survived by three sons, Lawrence Edward (Anne) of Chicago, Michael John of Los Angeles, and David Christopher (Lisa) of Norton, and three grandchildren, Amelia, L.J., and Brian. Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no wake or Funeral. Burial is private. A Celebration of her Life will be held after social distancing restrictions are lifted. Donations in her memory may be made to the . For a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, visit OlsonParent.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020
