MARY MAWN
SISTER MARY LOUISE MAWN CSJ

SISTER MARY LOUISE MAWN CSJ Obituary
MAWN, Sister Mary Louise CSJ In her 79th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Sunday, May 3, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Patrick J. and Rose A. (Slavin) Mawn. Loving sister of the late Ernest M., James, Rev. Benedict Joseph, Francis and Sister Modwena Mawn, CSJ. Survived by her niece, Patricia Mawn, her nephew, Rev. Francis X. Mawn, as well as many additional nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Matthew School, Dorchester; Sacred Heart School, Newton Centre; St. Patrick School, Natick; and Principal at St. Stephen School, Framingham. Sister Mary Louise also ministered as Chaplain at Hospice Care, Inc., Arlington/Winchester; and Support Therapist at Cushing Hospital, Framingham. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
