Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MCDONOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY LOUISE "MARY LOU" (TESSIER) MCDONOUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY LOUISE "MARY LOU" (TESSIER) MCDONOUGH Obituary
McDONOUGH, Mary Louise (Tessier) "Mary Lou" Of Burlington, formerly of Dorchester, Jan. 4. Beloved wife of the late John Albert McDonough. Loving mother of John A. McDonough, Jr. & his wife Robin of Natick, Timothy McDonough & his wife Rachel of Billerica, and Andrew McDonough of North Billerica. Sister of the late Louis Tessier, Jr., Dorothy Engemann, Eileen Scacca, and Joseph Tessier. Proud grandmother of Emily, Joanna, Shea, Connor John, and Meagan McDonough, and Daniel & Mairav Shamir. Great-grandmother of Nava Lee Shamir. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial at Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Mary Lou's name may be made to the RCS Learning, 6 Strathmore Rd., Natick, MA 01760 or www.rcslearning.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -