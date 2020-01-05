|
McDONOUGH, Mary Louise (Tessier) "Mary Lou" Of Burlington, formerly of Dorchester, Jan. 4. Beloved wife of the late John Albert McDonough. Loving mother of John A. McDonough, Jr. & his wife Robin of Natick, Timothy McDonough & his wife Rachel of Billerica, and Andrew McDonough of North Billerica. Sister of the late Louis Tessier, Jr., Dorothy Engemann, Eileen Scacca, and Joseph Tessier. Proud grandmother of Emily, Joanna, Shea, Connor John, and Meagan McDonough, and Daniel & Mairav Shamir. Great-grandmother of Nava Lee Shamir. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial at Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Mary Lou's name may be made to the RCS Learning, 6 Strathmore Rd., Natick, MA 01760 or www.rcslearning.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
